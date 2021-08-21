Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 98,815 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 428,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,815 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 65.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 570.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 815,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after buying an additional 93,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 264,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 6,086,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,607,944. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

