$1.53 EPS Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. South State posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSB. Truist decreased their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

South State stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,279. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.06. South State has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth about $980,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of South State by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in South State by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in South State by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

