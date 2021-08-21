Binance USD Price Up 0% Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $12.30 billion and approximately $5.37 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00058009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.79 or 0.00829643 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00048284 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00104211 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,302,519,501 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

