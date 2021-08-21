Uquid Coin Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be purchased for $17.74 or 0.00035824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $177.38 million and $4.43 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00058009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.79 or 0.00829643 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00048284 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002119 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

