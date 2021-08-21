MEET.ONE Market Cap Hits $3.64 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 51.2% against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $10,851.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00058128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00134391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.12 or 0.00149689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,637.10 or 1.00249450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.25 or 0.00919449 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.01 or 0.06640623 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MEETONEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.