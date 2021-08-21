Cowa LLC Takes Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,100 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in B2Gold by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,529,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in B2Gold by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,968,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,632 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in B2Gold by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,757,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,151 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares during the period. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,344,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,587. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.84. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTG. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

