iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTB remained flat at $$25.43 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,383. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $25.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,106 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 9.37% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

