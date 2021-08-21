Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Decreases By 16.1%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DWAS stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.49. 11,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,959. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $96.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.86.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.041 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.
