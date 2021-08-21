Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Decreases By 16.1%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DWAS stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.49. 11,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,959. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $96.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.041 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after buying an additional 71,556 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000.

