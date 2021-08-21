Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $5,479,000. Human Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $116.16 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

