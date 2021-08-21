Short Interest in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Declines By 15.6%

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 265,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, Director Linda West purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRTX traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,314. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $223.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

GRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

