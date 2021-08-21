Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.1% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,581,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,543. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

