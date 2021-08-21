Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 11,699 Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Better World Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,985,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,537,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Better World Acquisition by 18.3% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 462,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 71,539 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,976. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.20.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

