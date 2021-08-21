Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Makes New $230,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $185.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.10. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

