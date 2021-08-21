Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.36. The stock had a trading volume of 184,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,468. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $194.51 and a 1-year high of $262.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.12.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

