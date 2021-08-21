The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $36,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17,777.8% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

NYSE GS traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $395.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $418.62. The company has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

