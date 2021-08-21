Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 258 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after acquiring an additional 140,319 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,051,000 after buying an additional 112,665 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,369,000 after buying an additional 49,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,420,000 after buying an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $376.42. The company had a trading volume of 595,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,791. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.