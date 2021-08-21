Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 748 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Mark Stevens lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $40.37. 40,414,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,012,227. The stock has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.86. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.