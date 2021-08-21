$3.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will report sales of $3.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.97 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $15.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.09 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.21. 6,870,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,821,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.37. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

