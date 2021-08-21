First Personal Financial Services Reduces Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.07.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.26. 599,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,902. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $170.05 and a 1 year high of $307.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

