DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,934. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 19,414 shares of company stock worth $764,413. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.