Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Buys 1,504 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Primis Financial makes up 2.4% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned about 1.73% of Primis Financial worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $5,384,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth $4,569,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth $7,870,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 4,653 shares of company stock worth $72,266 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:FRST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,781. The company has a market capitalization of $364.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Research analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

