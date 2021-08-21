1,125 Shares in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Bought by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNMR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 6.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $147,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE DNMR traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,659. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 15.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.93 and a beta of -1.16. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $66.30.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.