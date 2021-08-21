Analysts Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report $84.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $85.84 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $79.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $340.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $338.25 million to $343.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $373.50 million, with estimates ranging from $363.07 million to $394.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,319 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 493,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 58,221 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 323,854 shares during the period.
Shares of COLL stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 284,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,198. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $717.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
