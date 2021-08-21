Analysts Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report $84.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $85.84 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $79.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $340.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $338.25 million to $343.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $373.50 million, with estimates ranging from $363.07 million to $394.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%.

COLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,319 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 493,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 58,221 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 323,854 shares during the period.

Shares of COLL stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 284,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,198. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $717.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

