Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will announce $3.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $11.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.44. 1,269,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,152. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

