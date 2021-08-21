Aurox (URUS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $945,298.00

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. Aurox has a market cap of $4.93 million and $945,298.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurox coin can now be bought for $10.49 or 0.00021210 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aurox has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aurox alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.95 or 0.00830764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00048402 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.