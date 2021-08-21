Lisk Machine Learning Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,003.00 (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. Lisk Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00058251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00134110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.00149522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,532.71 or 1.00132824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.36 or 0.00916481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.10 or 0.06632911 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

