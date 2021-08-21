Global Social Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $94,906.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.95 or 0.00830764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00048402 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002097 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.