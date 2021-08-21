Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.82. 4,112,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,732,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.97. The firm has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

