Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after purchasing an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,582,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,628 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,179,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,333,000 after purchasing an additional 725,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 625,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,963,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $5.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.47. 707,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,820. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.54. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $210.02 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

