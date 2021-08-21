Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,659 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $59,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $253.40 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

