Short Interest in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Drops By 17.6%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 995,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NYSE AN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,753. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $125.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other AutoNation news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $335,522.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 16,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $1,942,872.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,164,349.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after acquiring an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 70.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after acquiring an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $25,430,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $20,729,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 63.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 198,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

