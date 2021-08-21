DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Short Interest Down 16.8% in July

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 13,210,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.08. 6,305,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion and a PE ratio of -24.91. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 25,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $3,627,563.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $11,112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,196,394 shares of company stock worth $179,841,272 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DoorDash by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after purchasing an additional 736,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in DoorDash by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,235,000 after purchasing an additional 196,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

