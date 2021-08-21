Short Interest in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Decreases By 18.5%

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
BUI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.98. 56,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,086. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $27.30.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%.
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
