Short Interest in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Decreases By 18.5%

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BUI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.98. 56,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,086. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 31,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

