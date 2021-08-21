Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Bought by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 1,732.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TPTX traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.11. 255,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,277. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

