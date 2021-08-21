HighMark Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 499.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Model N by 12.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Model N by 24.0% during the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 77,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the second quarter worth $228,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Model N by 304.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MODN stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $32.60. 161,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,667. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 0.98. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $241,382.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $463,171.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,262,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $758,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

