HighMark Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,626 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

Shares of ASPN traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.87. 309,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,927. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

