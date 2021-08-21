U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.8% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after acquiring an additional 366,435 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.68. 3,650,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,730,854. The company has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

