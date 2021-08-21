$0.25 EPS Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. Kornit Digital reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

KRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded up $4.30 on Monday, hitting $127.50. The company had a trading volume of 94,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,115. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.78 and a beta of 1.84. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $134.86.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

