$34.16 Billion in Sales Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will report sales of $34.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.55 billion and the lowest is $31.55 billion. The Home Depot posted sales of $33.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year sales of $144.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.70 billion to $147.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $145.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.67 billion to $149.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 321.8% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $329.24. 2,929,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.00. The company has a market capitalization of $350.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

