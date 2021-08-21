Brokerages Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will announce sales of $226.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.70 million and the highest is $228.68 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $264.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $888.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $883.50 million to $897.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.40 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $457,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $164,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,868 shares of company stock worth $2,715,325 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Evolent Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Evolent Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,359 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 837,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVH traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 734,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,255. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.38.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

