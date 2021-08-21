Insight Protocol (INX) Reaches Market Cap of $335,446.04

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 110% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded up 128.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $335,446.04 and approximately $50,613.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.32 or 0.00831431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00048546 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

INX is a coin. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

