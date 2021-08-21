Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $34.99 on Friday, hitting $2,748.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,283. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,767.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,582.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

