Brokerages Expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lantheus.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,011 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.99. 363,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Lantheus has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $28.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.