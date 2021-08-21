Cowa LLC Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in General Motors by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in General Motors by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.80. 16,898,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,905,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.60. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

