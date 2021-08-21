Cowa LLC Boosts Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 168,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTHM traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,292,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,469. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -269.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.15. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $27.27.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

