Cowa LLC Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cowa LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

PSX traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.95. 4,518,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,570. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.91. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

