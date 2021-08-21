Cowa LLC Purchases 11,562 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF comprises 3.8% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Shares of IDV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 329,873 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

