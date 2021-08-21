First Personal Financial Services Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $7,866,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.58. The stock had a trading volume of 148,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,019. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $100.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.91.

