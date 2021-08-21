Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,653 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $46,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.90. 4,496,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,367. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.44 and a 1 year high of $132.39. The stock has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

