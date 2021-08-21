Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Short Interest Down 18.8% in July

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Paramount Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGRE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. 1,477,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,584. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

